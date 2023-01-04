Aston Villa Scores

Aston Villa do battle with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the West Midlands derby this evening and as such, now is an ideal time to check out our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Aston Villa scores and results ahead of this encounter.

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers Match Preview

Unai Emery’s second spell in the English top-flight has started extremely well with three wins in his four games in charge of Aston Villa, the most notable results being a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur and 3-1 win against Manchester United. Nevertheless, as Arsenal manager he failed to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in any his side’s three meetings and this is a match which could go either way.

Villa supporters couldn’t have hoped for much better following the appointment of Unai Emery as manager. In his four games in charge of the Villans, he has steered them to three wins which is more than they managed in their previous thirteen Premier League games prior to him being appointed.

Aston Villa now welcome Wolves to Villa Park and the home side will be full of confidence given the struggles which their opponents are currently enduring. Julen Lopetegui’s appointment has thus far made little impact and the side are finding goals very hard to come by. They have found the back of the net just ten times this term – the lowest in the top-flight – and they have lost five of their eight matches on the road.

Aston Villa are enjoying some excellent momentum right now and we envisage them overwhelming their opponents with sustained pressure this evening. While we fancy Villa’s chances here, we’re even more drawn to the 11/10 on them scoring at least twice for the fourth time in five games under Emery.

Back over 1.5 home goals at odds of 11/10