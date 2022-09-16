Aston Villa Scores & Results

Aston Villa are in Premier League action tonight when they entertain Southampton at Villa Park and as such, now is an ideal time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Aston Villa scores and results.

Aston Villa v Southampton Match Preview & Best Odds

Southampton have won just one of their last ten league games on the road

Each of Southampton’s last three away matches have seen their opponents booked twice or more

Aston Villa have received most cards in all of their home games in the league this term

Both teams have had over one week to prepare for this match due to the postponements caused by the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Aston Villa’s last outing saw them manage a point against defending Premier League champions Manchester City at Villa Park and the hosts will be confident that this solid performance will continue when they face Southampton this evening. Indeed the draw against Pep Guardiola’s men spelled the end of a three-game losing run and victory tonight would send them away from the danger zone.

It’s fair to say that Villa’s defence has been rather suspect this term and while Southampton haven’t been impressing, they will doubtless create a few opportunities here. Indeed Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will be eager for his side to be first off the starting blocks here given that they have conceded the first goal in five league outings this season.

It’s hard to have any faith in either of these defences and as such it’s hard to call a match winner tonight. Both sides are in need of points and with all-but-one of the last five games between these sides seeing goals at both ends, we believe that this will be the case at Villa Park this evening.

Back both teams to score at best odds of 7/10