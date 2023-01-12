Aston Villa Scores & Results

Aston Villa entertain Leeds United at Villa Park in the Premier League on Friday evening

Aston Villa v Leeds United Match Preview

8:00pm, Friday 13th January 2023. Villa Park

Unai Emery will be looking to put his side’s shock FA Cup third round defeat to League Two outfit Stevenage firmly behind him when Aston Villa entertain Leeds United in the Premier League on Friday evening. Nevertheless, some defensive issues have cost Villa in recent weeks and it’s clear that they’ll need to tighten things up as they head into the second half of the campaign. Leeds United will look to inflict more misery on the Villans here and we expect them to play a part in a thrilling encounter.

The home side have been quite prolific in front of their own home fans this season with goals scored in each of their last five competitive games at this venue, however they have failed to find the back of the net more than once in each of their last three here. Leeds will be aiming to become involved in another tense affair against the home side, the same fixture in 2021/22 ending all-square at 3-3.

Jesse Marsch’s men have scored in six of their ten away games across competitions this season but with the hosts conceding in all-but-one of their last six at Villa Park, the visitors will be confident of creating enough scoring chances to get the better of Villa in this one.

We don’t have much faith in either defence to be honest and believe that both sides will fashion numerous openings to get some shots on goal, therefore we’ll be siding with both teams scoring as they did in 2021/22.

Back Both Teams to Score at best odds of 3/4.