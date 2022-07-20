Aston Villa Scores & Results

Aston Villa finished a disappointing 14th in the final 2021/22 Premier League table and the West Midlands side will be aiming for better things next term, therefore why not keep up-to-date on the latest Aston Villa scores and results which you can find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page.

Aston Villa Predictions and Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

Steven Gerrard is in charge of Aston Villa for his first full season after he was handed the reins due to Dean Smith being sacked on the back of five straight defeats. The former Rangers boss got things off to a decent start with wins in each of his first three games in charge, however inconsistency took hold and the West Midlands outfit ultimately finished in 14th position. Villa managed to secure the signature of Philippe Coutinho in January on a loan from Barcelona and he is now a permanent fixture at Villa Park.

Star player for 2022/23

Since arriving from the Nou Camp on loan earlier this year, Philippe Coutinho has been the star player for Aston Villa despite Matty Cash winning the player of the season award. The winger has an impressive trophy cabinet which many players could only dream of and while many would argue that he is now past his best, he can turn a game in his side’s favour at the drop of a hat. Should he manage to stay fit and keep his form throughout the campaign, he will undoubtedly be a massive player for the Villans and could be key to lifting them into the top half of the table by the time the season draws to a close.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

Steven Gerrard has had his first pre-season campaign at Villa Park and he has had time to fully implement his philosophy. With the addition of some quality players in the ranks, it’s not unreasonable to expect Aston Villa to improve upon last term’s disappointing final league position. Gerrard has ambitions of challenging for a top-six berth at the end of the campaign and some bookies go just 9/2 that they do indeed qualify for Europe.

What are the odds on Aston Villa for 2022/23?

The Villans are best odds of 17/20 to finish the season in the top half of the Premier League table and the big prediction is for them to finish in 10th position.