AS Roma do battle with Leicester City in the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-finals tonight

AS Roma v Leicester City Match Preview

Live coverage on BT Sport at 8pm, Thursday 5th May 2022

Leicester City have drawn three of their last four games across competitions

Leicester have found the back of the net in five of their last six matches

AS Roma have drawn three of their last four competitive outings

Rome are unbeaten in ten home games with six wins during this time

Both Roma and Leicester City have everything to play for when they cross swords tonight in the Europa Conference League semi-final second leg, both sides battling out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the King Power Stadium last week.

Jose Mourinho’s side took the lead in the 15th minute of the first leg courtesy of Lorenzo Pellegrini, however a second-half equaliser from the Foxes means they return to the Italian capital on level terms with everything to play for. Roma shouldn’t be disheartened going into this leg on level terms given that they now have home advantage, however spirits will have been somewhat lowered following a goal-less draw with Bologna last time out, this result ending any hopes they had of finishing the season in the top four of the Series A table. As such, the home side will be determined to bounce back and earn for themselves a place in the Europa League final and with it, a chance of securing a place in next season’s Champions League.

By their own standards, Leicester City’s Premier League campaign has been a disappointment although they have enjoyed a decent European campaign, dropping out of the Europa League but edging past the likes of Randers, Rennes and PSV en-route to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League. On the back of a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in their last outing, Brendan Rodgers’ men will look to boost their chances of lifting the Europa League trophy with a second-leg win this evening, this competition being their only remaining avenue into European football next term.

All-in-all, this looks set to be another closely-fought affair and with much at stake here, we envisage a tense encounter in the Italian capital. Roma battled well throughout and showed their quality in the first leg last week and with the added benefit of a passionate home support behind them, we expect them to go one better tonight. Leicester head into this match with a badly hit squad and little in the way of momentum, therefore the likelihood is that they will fall short against a well-drilled Roma outfit.

Back Roma to win and both teams to score at best odds of 16/5