Arsenal Scores & Results

Arsenal will be eager to boost their top-four credentials in the Premier League when they entertain Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an ideal time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the very latest Arsenal scores and results ahead of this important clash.

Arsenal v Manchester United Match Preview

Live coverage on BT Sport 1 at 12:30pm, Saturday 23rd April 2022

Man United have failed to find the net in their last three trips to the Emirates Stadium

Only Liverpool and Man City have conceded fewer goals at home than Arsenal

The Gunners have kept clean sheets against Man United in all-but-two of their last seven meetings on home soil across competitions

Total turmoil

Arsenal head into their weekend Premier League clash with Manchester United on the back of an excellent 4-2 win over city rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and as such they have boosted their chances of claiming a top-four berth at the end of the season. Man United however are in total turmoil and the indications are that they are just looking forward to this season coming to an end.

Spotlight

The Gunners will be confident of claiming all three points here given their opponents’ poor form and how the spotlight is certain to be on the Red Devils’ performance. United have announced that Erik ten Hag will be in charge for the start of the 2022/23 campaign but for now they really need to keep focusing on the current season.

Devoid of ideas

Manager Ralf Rangnick gave a pretty damning assessment following the 4-0 mauling by Liverpool last time out and the omens don’t look too good ahead of the side’s trip to the capital, United having lost their last three on the road and failing to find the net in their last three visits to this venue. Odds of 2/1 on the home side look far too big for Arsenal to keep a clean sheet given that the visitors look totally devoid of ideas right now and we’ll happily take a punt on the hosts keeping their opponents at bay at that price.

Back Arsenal to win-to-nil at best odds of 2/1