Arsenal Scores

Arsenal are flying high at the top of the Premier League table but they face a tough assignment this weekend against Manchester United

Arsenal v Manchester United Match Preview

4:30pm, Sunday 22nd January 2023. The Emirates Stadium

There’s a real thriller coming our way on Sunday afternoon when Premier League leaders Arsenal go head-to-head with third-placed Manchester United.

Having been the only side to beat Arsenal in domestic competition this season, Manchester United will be keen to pit their wits once again against the Premier League leaders in North London this weekend. A win for the Red Devils would move them to within five points of Arsenal but can the visitors claim the spoils with their key man suspended?

This could well be a season defining match for both of these sides and as such, we envisage it being something of a tense encounter from the outset. Indeed the remnants of a once fierce rivalry could be reignited on Sunday afternoon as these two giants seek to emulate past glories.

Thus far the Gunners have hardly faltered since the start of the season, however they have both Manchester clubs breathing down their necks as they fast approach the business end of the campaign. Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta’s men have got the better of the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea while they have done the double over North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, however the odds on them brushing aside the only side to have beaten them in domestic competition this term seem rather short.

The main reason for this short price is that Manchester United are without key player Casimiro who was suspended for a fifth yellow card picked up on Wednesday. Without him in the team, we can’t side with the Red Devils on Sunday afternoon and for that reason we’ll be going for a home win here.

Back Arsenal to win at best odds of 5/6