Arsenal Scores & Results

Arsenal v Everton Match Preview & Best Odds

7:45pm, Wednesday, 1st March 2023. Emirates Stadium

Arsenal appear to have put their recent rut firmly behind them, the 1-0 win over Leicester City being their second victory on the bounce. They enjoy a two point lead mover second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table and can extend this lead to five points with a win at home to Everton this evening.

Dominant

Mikel Arteta’s men have been dominant on home soil this season with maximum points secured in all-but-two of their ten league matches at this venue and we believe that they will extend this excellent run this evening. The markets is leaning heavily towards an Arsenal win here with the Gunners priced at a general 4/11 for the three points, however we’re more interested in backing them to cover a handicap in this one.

Improved Clarets

Everton look much improved under Sean Dyche and the new manager opened his account at Goodison Park with a fine 1-0 win over tonight’s opponents in his first game in charge. Indeed we fancy the Toffees to add to the scoreline tonight but we envisage the home side blowing them away. Everton don’t manage many clean sheets while Arsenal create an abundance of chances, especially on home soil.

Leaky Toffees

Indeed, Everton have leaked goals in all-but-one of their away games and have conceded at least two in all-but-one of their three away matches against the current top-four in all competitions. This is a great chance for the Gunners to extend their lead at the summit of the Premier League table and we’ll be siding with them to take the three points while covering an Asian Handicap of -1.5.

Back Arsenal -1.5 on Asian Handicap at best odds of 19/20