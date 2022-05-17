Arsenal Scores & Results

Arsenal are losing the battle for a top four finish to this season’s Premier League campaign and with the end of the campaign fast approaching, why not visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the very latest Arsenal scores and results as well as many exclusive free bets and other offers, courtesy of our featured betting partners.

Arsenal top-four ambitions dead in the water

Arsenal can still finish in the top four of the Premier League this season but having lost 2-0 at Newcastle United, the chances of them doing so look very unlikely.

Arsenal arrived at St James’ Park in need of a win in order for them to keep their Champions League qualification alive, however the Gunners left Tyneside looking very much like a side heading into the Europa League with a boss looking unsure as to why such a capitulation had just happened. Indeed Arteta looked very much like a man who had just seen a massacre and in some respects he had. His face was a picture of anger, disappointment and shock, mixed with a sprinkle of stress and confusion.

Not only had Arsenal lost a game which they really needed to win in order to keep their top-four hopes alive, they had been totally roughed-up in a game they deserved to lose. In the first half they managed to hang on in the face of relentless attacks from the Magpies but after the break they were blown to pieces after conceding through an own goal from Ben White.

Where does this now leave Arsenal’s top-four hopes? Clearly they have received a massive set-back and while they can mathematically still overtake arch-rivals Spurs in the table, the chances of them doing this appear minimal. Indeed, Arsenal would need to beat Everton at the Emirates in their final outing on Sunday afternoon – which they are more than capable of doing – and hope that Tottenham Hotspur fail to pick up any points whatsoever against rock-bottom relegated side Norwich City, which seems rather unlikely given the importance of this match for Conte’s men.

A draw for Tottenham Hotspur would effectively secure for them a top-four finish irrespective of the outcome at the Emirates Stadium, on account of Spurs’ superior goal difference. As such, it seems that the Gunners’ top four ambitions really are dead in the water, barring any surprises this weekend.