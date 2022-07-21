Arsenal Scores & Results

The 2022/23 Premier League campaign is creeping ever closer and with that in mind, now is an excellent time to check out the latest Arsenal scores and results which you can find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page today.

Arsenal Predictions and Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

Arsenal’s games throughout the 2021/22 Premier League campaign generally had a winner with just three of their 38 league outings ending all-square. Inconsistency was Arsenal’s downfall last term and this was clearly in evidence in the run-up to the close of the season. Their last three league matches were pivotal in determining their final league position and the most notable of these was a 3-0 demolition by arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. This was followed by defeat to Newcastle United and this all but guaranteed Mikel Arteta’s men a place in next season’s Europa League.

Star player for 2022/23

Arsenal have a new Number Nine in the form of Gabriel Jesus and he will be tasked with playing through the middle and banging in the goals. Star man for 2022/23 is between Jesus and winger Bukayo Saka and this in itself demonstrates that the Gunners are making massive steps in the right direction with some notable quality coming through the door.

Jesus’ scoring record speaks for itself and we are eager to see how he fares when he is guaranteed frequent starts, however either way we envisage him being the star player in 2022/23.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

Should the Gunners manage to boost their defensive ranks in the next few weeks, then few clubs will have enjoyed better transfer dealings than the North Londoners. Arsenal played some thrilling football throughout 2021/22 but it could be argued that many of his players didn’t possess sufficient quality in order to fully implement Arteta’s requirements on the pitch. If the new arrivals at the Emirates Stadium manage to click, we could see the Gunners take a similar app0roach to reigning champions Manchester City with players keeping the ball using their exceptional quality and wearing the opposition down to create goalscoring chances.

If Jesus manages to hit the ground running, then we won’t be shocked if Arsenal do better than last term and nail themselves a top-four position at the end of the campaign.

What are the odds on Arsenal for 2022/23?

The bookmakers have Arsenal priced at sixth-favourites to win the Premier League title next season with even Manchester United shorter odds to lift the trophy. Nevertheless with much business still to do in the summer transfer window, anything is possible. The Gunners are 4/6 to achieve a top six finish once again in 2022/23 and this is good value given that they finished fifth last term.