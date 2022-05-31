Arsenal results & Latest News

The 2021/22 Premier League campaign has now come to an end, therefore why not keep bang-up-to-date on the latest Arsenal results at our Fixtures & Results page.

Update: 31.05.22

Arsenal failed in their bid to clinch a Champions League berth at the end of the 2021/22 season and the Gunners are odds-on not to finish in the top four at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Just two points separated Arsenal from a place in the top four of the Premier League at the close of the season and after many years of relative mediocrity, it seems as though the Gunners are finally on the up and heading in the right direction. Fifth place was certainly a disappointment at the end of a season which showed so much promise, however this disappointment is clear testament to how far Mikel Arteta has lifted his side in a relatively short space of time. Indeed prior to the start of the 2021/22 campaign, Arsenal were hardly considered to be within reach of a Champions League berth in the eyes of most Premier League fans.

Arsenal will be expected to splash the cash in the summer transfer market in a bid to bolster the squad ahead of the new campaign. They have been linked with some big names of late and while strikers and midfielders will certainly be on the cards in the coming weeks, Arteta will be looking to strengthen in as many areas as he possibly can.

It seems as though the future is rosy for Arsenal and the fact that they finished the 2021/22 season just one position and two points below fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur suggests that they could be playing Champions league football before too long. Nevertheless all of this has cut little ice with the leading bookmakers who continue to price the Gunners at 4/11 odds-on to fail in their quest for a top-four finish in 2022/23. Indeed in this market, the Gunners are behind Manchester United who are 2/3 to finish the campaign outside the top four.

On the other side of the coin, the Gunners are out at 2/1 to actually break into the top four at the end of the season, again behind Manchester United who are a little over Evens for the same.

Not to finish in Top Four 2022/23 Odds

1/66 – Leicester City

1/66 – West Ham United

1/14 – Newcastle United

4/11 – Arsenal

2/3 – Manchester United

8/11 – Tottenham Hotspur

11/10 – Chelsea

6/1 – Liverpool

12/1 – Manchester City

To finish in Top Four 2022/23 Odds

1/66 – Manchester City

1/12 – Liverpool

8/11 – Chelsea

4/5 – Tottenham Hotspur

11/10 – Manchester United

2/1 – Arsenal

8/1 – Newcastle United

Update: 16.05.22

Arsenal remain confident that they can finish in the top four of the Premier League table despite being thumped 3-0 by Spurs at White Hart Lane on Thursday evening.

Arsenal could have got the top-four race effectively sewn-up had they beaten Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Thursday evening but instead they put in a flawed performance which saw them beaten in convincing fashion and drop down to just a single point above Spurs. Indeed Tottenham’s subsequent win over Burnley has seen them overtake their North London rivals and while they have played one game more than Mikel Arteta’s men, this puts them very much in the driving seat.

Arsenal are back in Premier League action tonight when they travel up to Newcastle United and to be fair three points here are by no means a certainty, Eddie Howe having turned the Magpies into a formidable force to be reckoned with, especially on home soil. Failure to win at St James’ Park could signal the end of the Gunners’ Champions League ambitions for next season.

Indeed Newcastle have won all-but-one of their last seven matches at St James’ Park and they will be in very buoyant mood for this, their final home game of the campaign. Arsenal will need to put in a performance of self-belief in order to exorcise the unhappy memories of Thursday evening’s capitulation to Spurs and send themselves back into the top four ahead of the final round of fixtures.

The task for Arsenal here is very clear. Win two games and it’s job done. What better motivation?

27.01.21

Following a hugely disappointing start to the season, Arsenal appear to have found their feet and have hauled themselves to within five points of the top four in the Premier League, albeit having played more games than all-but-one of the seven sides above them in the table. The Gunners have won five and drawn one of their last six Premier League outings and have now boosted their chances of finishing the season in the top-four thanks to the loan-signing of Norwegian wonder-kid Martin Odegaard.

This is the fourth loan spell for the player following his signing by Real Madrid around six years ago when he was only 16. The Gunners will be hopeful that he can make an immediate impact to the midfield as he managed when on loan to Real Sociedad. Indeed with Arsenal having turned things around in recent weeks, the arrival of the 21-year-old could seriously boost the chances of the North London side finishing in the Premier League top four, something that looked extremely unlikely only a few weeks ago.

Following Arsenal’s excellent unbeaten run, the bookies have slashed the odds on them achieving a top-four finish to the season from 20/1 to as low as 9/1, a best price of 12/1 still available with some firms.

