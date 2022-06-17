Arsenal Scores & Results

Despite a dreadful start to the season, Arsenal managed to secure European football for themselves at the close of the last campaign and as such, now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can find all the very latest Arsenal scores and results ahead of the new season.

Arsenal enjoy relatively straightforward start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign

After an utterly abysmal start to the 2021/22 campaign, Arsenal managed to lift themselves to a top-five finish at the end of the season and thus secure for themselves a Europa League berth for the coming campaign. The Gunners enjoyed a solid second half of 2021/22 and will look to continue the momentum into the new season, Mikel Arteta confident that he can haul his men into a Champions League spot at the end of next term.

The Gunners will be looking to strengthen the side in the summer transfer window and as with every other top-flight side they will be faced with a hectic schedule in the opening weeks of the campaign due to the World Cup which gets underway in November and has forced the domestic season to be split into two halves.

Arsenal get things going when they travel south of the river to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on match-day one, the Eagles having finished the 2021/22 campaign in 12th position. The Gunners then lock horns with Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium the following weekend and this is followed by a trip to Bournemouth on match-day three. Arteta’s men then entertain local rivals Fulham on 27th August and this is swiftly followed by another home game, this time against Aston Villa.

Manchester United are next in Arsenal’s sights when the two sides meet at Old Trafford and the Gunners then go head-to-head with Everton at the Emirates Stadium on match-day seven.

Arsenal Opening Fixtures 2022/23

05.08.22 – Crystal Palace (A)

13.08.22 – Leicester City (H)

20.08.22 – Bournemouth (A)

27.08.22 – Fulham (H)

30.08.22 – Aston Villa (H)

03.09.22 – Manchester United (A)

10.09.22 – Everton (H)