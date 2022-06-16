Paul Pogba Odds

Are Pogba and Suarez on their way to Juventus this summer?

The prospect of Paul Pogba joining anyone other than Juventus this summer is seeming rather remote although reports suggest that the out-of-favour Manchester United player will possibly hold off on agreeing any personal terms with Juve as he would prefer to play for Zinedine Zidane next season.

Zidane is expected to be appointed by Paris Saint-Germain as a replacement for outgoing boss Mauricio Pochettino and Pogba is stalling over his €8 million-per-annum-plus-bonuses offer until the managerial situation at PSG is settled. Nevertheless the leading UK betting sites go as low as 1/10 that the player ends up in Turin during the summer transfer window.

Pogba’s role in the transfer market has been described (quite accurately) as a shuttle between Turin and Manchester at United’s expense. Nevertheless, should Zidane be appointed as successor to Pochettino, then this cycle could come to an end.

As manager of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane pushed for the club to sign him and it is well known that he holds the player in very high regard. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether the French club’s offer will exceed the £500,000 per week which Manchester United apparently tabled, although there can be little doubt that they have the financial clout to outmuscle Juve.

Either way, after a mixed five years, there are many at Manchester United who will have breathed a massive sigh of relief that the Frenchman decided to reject a lengthy contract extension. While Pogba is without a doubt a very talented individual, a combination of poor form, injuries and a continued failure to nail down a set position to the team’s benefit left something of a sour taste in the mouth for many at Old Trafford.

Most pundits believe that Pogba’s move on a free to Juventus is a done deal and the likelihood is that the latest developments and rumours are little more than social media panic.

Elsewhere, reports suggest that Luis Suarez could be on his way to Turin after allegedly offering his services to Juventus and the club are considering securing the signature of the former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona player as a free agent. The Old Lady came close to signing Suarez two years ago when the player was required to take a citizenship test before heading to Turin, however it didn’t end well with the Uruguayan signing for Atletico instead and the Italian authorities being forced to investigate alleged irregularities in the test.

Nevertheless the 35-year-old once again finds himself linked with a move to Juve and while the report makes it clear that negotiations aren’t currently ongoing, the club are still said to be evaluating the feasibility of such a deal. Given that Max Allegri is wanting a new winger, the current priority remains Angel Di Maria although if he decides to snub the club’s approaches, then Juve could consider making a beeline for Suarez, the player currently a 14/1 shot for a move to the Allianz Stadium with many bookmakers offering some excellent free football bets in this market.

In the event that Di Maria does turn down the chance of joining Juve, the club have been eyeing up five possible alternatives. The former Manchester United and PSG player is up for grabs as a free agent once his contract comes to an end in the French capital and while he has made it clear he would be looking for a one-year deal, Juve would want him to be around for two seasons at the very least. You can be sure of the very best free bets on Di Maria joining Juve by registering with any of the main online bookies and by signing up you can also keep up-to-date on the latest live football scores.

Following the departures of Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala and possibly Alvaro Morata, Juve will be eager to add quality to the attack and should the latter decide to up sticks and move elsewhere, the club may sign Di Maria and one of the following five players this summer.

The first of these is Nicolò Zaniolo, the Roma player on a contract which expires in 2024 but the Giallorossi probably won’t offer him any extension on this contract until the end of the summer transfer window and will likely be open to offers for the starlet.

Domenico Berardi has been a target of Juventus for some time now and while the club are on general good terms with current employers Sassuolo following the signing of Manuel Locatelli almost twelve months ago, it seems unlikely that they would be willing to accept an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy their best player.

Filip Kostic is another consideration for Juventus, the 29-year-old contracted to Eintracht Frankfurt for another twelve months and thus possibly available on the cheap this summer. Frankfurt are asking for €15 million for the versatile winger and his agent, Alessandro Lucci, is a representative of Mattia Perin and Leonardo Bonucci.

David Neres is the latest winger to be linked with a move to the Old Lady, however as things stand Benfica are in pole position in the race to secure his signature while Mykhailo Mudryk is also in Juventus’ sights and is likely to be seen as an investment in the future given that he has less experience than the other targets.