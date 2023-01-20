Bournemouth Scores & Results

Struggling AFC Bournemouth do battle with Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest Match Preview

3pm, Saturday 21st January 2023. Dean Court.

Bournemouth entertain Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon, the home side desperate to put an end to their goal drought.

Bournemouth have been struggling with some dreadful form in recent weeks ands following a poor run during which they have suffered defeat in all-but-one of their last nine, they sit just one position and a single point above the bottom three in the Premier League table. They have failed to find the back of the net in their last four league outings – the longest goal-less run for any top-flight side this term – and with fellow strugglers West Ham United and Everton doing battle with each other this weekend, there’s every chance that Bournemouth could drop into the bottom three.

Nottingham Forest have been enjoying some much improved form of late and they have been moving in an upwards direction in the league table. They have gone unbeaten in their last three – their longest unbeaten spell thus far in 2022/23 – and now sit in a respectable 13th position in the Premier League table with five points separating them from the bottom three.

Following this weekend’s outing, Nottingham Forest have some pretty tough assignments on the horizon including a visit to Craven Cottage and a home meeting with defending champions Manchester City, therefore Steve Cooper’s side will be eager to get three more points in the bag. We believe that they’ll do just that on the south-coast on Saturday afternoon.

