Nottingham Forest Results & Scores

Nottingham Forest lock horns with AFC Bournemouth in the Championship tonight and we envisage a thrilling encounter between these two promotion-chasing sides, therefore now is an excellent time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Nottingham Forest results and scores ahead of this important meeting.

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 7pm, Tuesday 3rd May 2022

Bournemouth have scored three goals in three of their last four games

Both teams have scored in just two of Bournemouth’s last seven matches

Notts Forest have won each of their last four Championship games

Both teams have scored in just one of Forest’s last seven

With Fulham having secured the Championship title with room to spare, the battle for the second automatic promotion berth rages on and we’re promised an entertaining tussle tonight as second-placed Bournemouth lock horns with third-placed Nottingham Forest.

Promotion contenders

AFC Bournemouth have been one of the main promotion contenders since the early stages of the campaign and while they lost out on the Championship title to Fulham, hopes will be high that they can finish the season in the top two. The Cherries sent Blackburn Rovers packing at Ewood Park at the weekend and thus ensured that the three-point gap between themselves and third-placed Nottingham Forest remained intact, however they come up against the Tricky Trees this evening and both sides will be desperate to avoid defeat.

Six-pointer

Indeed defeat in this six-pointer could prove pivotal in deterring which side goes straight through to the Premier League without the need to go through the dreaded play-offs and this is more so for Notts Forest who sit three points adrift of the automatic promotion berths with just two games left to play. Should Forest lose, then it will be game over with regard to a top-two finish, however a draw would keep them in the hunt. Indeed if this game ends as a draw, Forest would go into their final outing of the regular season in the knowledge that a win would see them leapfrog the Cherries should the latter lose, on account of Forest’s superior goal difference.

Stalemate

This fact won’t be lost on either side tonight and with each team going into this penultimate game on the back of convincing wins, we envisage a cagey and evenly-fought affair which has all the hallmarks of a stalemate.

Back a draw at best odds of 23/10