Bournemouth Scores & Results

AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Preview for 2022/23 season

Update: 09.09.22

Scott Parker guided AFC Bournemouth up to the Premier League at the end of his first season in charge, however just four league games into the 2022/23 campaign he was shown the door.

Scott Parker quickly went from hero to villain, at least as far as the Bournemouth board were concerned. Parker lifted the Cherries back into the Premier League during his first season in charge but after a 9-0 demolition by Liverpool in the fourth league game of the new campaign, the club decided that a change of manager was the best way forward and he found himself out on his ear.

With Gary O’Neill in charge on a caretaker basis, Bournemouth sit clear of the relegation zone after six matches but results are somewhat mixed. A 3-2 win away to Nottingham Forest last weekend brought a welcome three points but it came on the back of a dismal run in the league with back-to-back defeats to Manchester City (4-0), Arsenal (0-3) and Liverpool (9-0). A subsequent goal-less draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers was nothing to set the pulses racing but at least they are clear of the bottom three as things stand.

Indeed at the time of writing, Bournemouth sit in 13th position in the Premier League table and the fans would certainly be more than happy were their side to finish the campaign in the same position. The Cherries aren’t expected to be challenging for any honours this season and consolidation of their top-flight status will be the aim, something which the bookies are far from convinced will happen.

Most bookmakers actually make Bournemouth favourites for the drop this term despite the fact that they are clear of the relegation zone, most firms going 4/9 that they return back to the Championship at the first time of asking. They are also firm favourites to finish at the foot of the division at a general 6/4 while a bottom half finish seems to be something of a banker at a general 1/100.

20.07.22

In 2021/22

AFC Bournemouth hauled themselves into the Premier League thanks to a second-placed finish in the Championship, the Cherries amassing an impressive points tally of 88. It certainly wasn’t straightforward for Scott Parker’s side and they were forced to wait until the penultimate match of the campaign before they were assured of an automatic promotion berth, however the risky investment of fourteen new players paid dividends and another Premier League campaign awaits.

Star player for 2022/23

Former Liverpool and Chelsea man Dominic Solanke struggled to find his feet at Bournemouth although when the Cherries dropped down into the second tier he showed noticeable improvement and began to flourish. The 24-year-old appeared in all 46 league outings throughout 2021/22 and scored 29 goals along with seven assists, a statistic which would have earned him the Golden Boot in most seasons but not on this occasion, Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovis taking the accolade.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

Bournemouth lost out on no less than six key men in 2021/22 and given that they have only signed three in the summer transfer window, we envisage them struggling somewhat in the new campaign. Scott Parker was unsuccessful in his bid to keep Fulham in the Premier League but he has proven himself to be a very capable manager who does belong in the Premier League. After an excellent 2021/22 campaign in the Championship, he will be confident of cementing his side’s top-flight status in 2022/23.

What are the odds on Bournemouth for 2022/23?

At the time of writing, Bournemouth are priced at a general 2/3 to be relegated at the end of 2022/23 while most bookmakers go 6/4 that they survive in the Premier League at the end of the season.