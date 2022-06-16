Premier League Scores & Results

The 2022/23 fixture list for the Premier League was released this morning and we can look forward to some intriguing games on match-day one, therefore why not pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you can keep bang up-to-date on the very latest Premier League scores and results as we creep ever closer to the new campaign.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures released

The 2022/23 Premier League campaign is now under seven weeks away and with the fixture list for the season having been released earlier today, fans can start planning their match-day activities. Calendars will be checked and hotels booked as supporters of all top-flight clubs plan for the new season and the opening day of the campaign has thrown up some interesting ties.

Newly-promoted Bournemouth will be faced with a tough assignment in the first game back in the Premier League when they entertain Aston Villa, while Crystal Palace will look to get off to a flying start when they host city rivals Arsenal at Selhurst Park. Everton will be eager to hit the ground running when they welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park while last season’s Championship winners Fulham will host Premier League runners-up Liverpool at Craven Cottage.

Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers go head-to-head at Elland Road and Leicester City will do battle with Brentford at the King Power Stadium, while Manchester United entertain Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford. Play-off winners Nottingham Forest travel to a Newcastle United side which will likely have spent big during the summer while in the capital, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United entertain Southampton and 2021/22 Premier League champions Manchester City respectively.

Premier League 2022/23 Match-Day One Fixtures